IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.34. The stock had a trading volume of 648,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a one year low of $187.94 and a one year high of $240.33.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in IDEX by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.