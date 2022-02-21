IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

IDEX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.48. IDEX has a 12 month low of $187.94 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

