Ignition Hits 24 Hour Volume of $218.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $157,513.66 and approximately $218.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,524,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,385 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

