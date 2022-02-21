Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.97 on Monday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $310.02 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

