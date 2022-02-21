iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $464,797.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.