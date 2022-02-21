iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.150-$-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

IMBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

