iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

