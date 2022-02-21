Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 6.5%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 209,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 322,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25.
Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
