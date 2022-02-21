Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 6.5%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 209,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 322,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25.

Infinite Ore Company Profile

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

