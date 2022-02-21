Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

INGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

