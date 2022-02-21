InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Shares Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.19. 17,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.
The stock has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN)
