InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of InPost stock remained flat at $$3.37 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566. InPost has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

