Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys 277 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

NA traded up C$0.99 on Monday, reaching C$101.64. 973,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.81. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$74.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.19.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

