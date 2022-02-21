Insider Buying: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Shena Shaw bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,880.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.08. The company had a trading volume of 210,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,105. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.97 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.