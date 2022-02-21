Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.56), for a total value of £14,028 ($18,982.41).

LON LOK opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.67) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 992.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.27. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,085 ($14.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £302.78 million and a P/E ratio of 90.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.55) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,150 ($15.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

