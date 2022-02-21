Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0005

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $93,100.93 and $56,444.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

