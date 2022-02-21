Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 76,520,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

