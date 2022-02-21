Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

