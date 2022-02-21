Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Affimed worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $414.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

