Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

