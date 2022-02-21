Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.38 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

