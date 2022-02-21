Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,466 shares of company stock valued at $43,616,742.

COIN opened at $189.16 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

