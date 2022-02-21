Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.70.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,446,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.