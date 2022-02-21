Internet Computer Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $302.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005996 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,364,575 coins and its circulating supply is 207,035,287 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.