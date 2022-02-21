Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $14.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

