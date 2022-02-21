Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to report sales of $241.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.80 million to $246.47 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Invacare has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

