Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

