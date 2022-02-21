Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.82% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.