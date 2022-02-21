Invesco Ltd. Has $41.45 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 159.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of MaxLinear worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $60.83 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -405.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

