Invesco Ltd. Has $44.15 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.71% of Universal worth $44,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

