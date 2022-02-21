Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of FOX worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

