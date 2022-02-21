Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

GDEN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

