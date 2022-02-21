Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,381 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $41,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,516,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

