Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

