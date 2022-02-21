Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $62.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.