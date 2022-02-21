Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 113,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

