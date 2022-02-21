Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st (BCPC, BLMN, DZSI, EPM, ESNT, ESRT, FDS, FICO, FLOW, FSV)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 21st:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

