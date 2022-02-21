Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

2/17/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.10 ($34.20) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ETR SZG traded up €0.22 ($0.25) on Monday, hitting €35.86 ($40.75). 281,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a fifty-two week high of €37.12 ($42.18). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.