Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for nLIGHT (LASR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for nLIGHT (NASDAQ: LASR):

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – nLIGHT had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $38.00.

1/6/2022 – nLIGHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Shares of LASR stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. 826,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,324. The firm has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Get nLIGHT Inc alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.