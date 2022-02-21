Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CSR opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.63 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
