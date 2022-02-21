Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CSR opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

