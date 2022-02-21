IQVIA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $228.27 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

