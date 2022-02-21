IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $228.27 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $10,014,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

