IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,168 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,467. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IRadimed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.