IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $47.30 on Monday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $583.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,168 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,467. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

