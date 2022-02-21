Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

