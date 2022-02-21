IRISnet Market Capitalization Reaches $73.35 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and $3.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,063,896,784 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,372,736 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

