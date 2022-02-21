ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ironSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

IS opened at $6.13 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

