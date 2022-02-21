iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,332 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after buying an additional 616,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

