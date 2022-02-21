iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

