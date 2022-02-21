iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.