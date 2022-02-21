iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 5th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,276 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,262 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

